TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Coming soon: PeraBell in Riverhead

PeraBell Food Bar in Patchogue.

PeraBell Food Bar in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Doug Young

Print

PeraBell Food Bar, the casual American restaurant in Patchogue, is expected to open a second branch in Riverhead this spring.

The new PeraBell will be at the Main Street address formerly occupied by Cody's BBQ & Grill. Cody's closed last year.

PeraBell is known for its eclectic menu, which includes main courses such as fried chicken with bacon and waffles, fish and chips made with cod, and Gorgonzola-crusted flat iron steak; plus sliders, salads, empanadas, tuna-and-mango tartare, and sandwiches including a shrimp po'boy and a Buffalo chicken wrap.

PeraBell Food Bar, 69 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-447-7766.

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer