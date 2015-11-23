TODAY'S PAPER
Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park to stay open year-round

Seafood lovers dine at Peter's Clam Bar in

Seafood lovers dine at Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park.

In years past, Peter’s Clam Bar in Island Park would be long shuttered by now, but this year the 75-year-old seafood house is staying open all year long — though you may not want to dine on the deck overlooking Barnum Inlet.

Also new this year are Taco Tuesdays. Peter’s kitchen has come up with 12 taco fillings, nine seafood (lobster, mahi mahi, blackened flounder, shrimp, blackened catfish, salmon, fried clams, sesame seared tuna, tilapia) and three meat (skirt steak, grilled chicken, pulled pork). You get three tacos (all three the same) on 6-inch soft corn tortillas for $12.

Peter’s Clam Bar is at 600 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, 516-432-0505, petersclamhouse.com

 

By Erica Marcus @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

