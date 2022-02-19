TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Pete's Famous Cheesesteaks opens in Huntington

A cheesesteak with peppers and onions at Pete's

A cheesesteak with peppers and onions at Pete's Famous Cheesesteaks in Huntington.  Credit: Joann Vaglica

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Thirty-five years after "Grandpa Pete" served his last cheesesteak, grandson Ken McReynolds and his wife, Veronica, have opened Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks in his memory.

"There was a hot dog truck that used to be on the expressway for sale," Veronica said, recalling her husband’s grandfather’s story. After retiring from the NYPD back in the '70s, "he picked it up and went with it — he liked to cook," she added.

Stationed at Exit 56 for 15 years, Grandpa Pete turned out a selection of hot dogs and cheesesteaks. Now, it’s Veronica’s turn: "Cheesesteaks" are available in classic steak, chicken and vegetarian options; and bacon-wrapped hot dogs are topped with everything from macaroni and cheese to guacamole, Cheddar, sour cream and jalapeños. The Village Coney — a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with Chili cheese and chopped onion — is one of Grandpa’s recipe’s that continues to live on. There are also a half a dozen tots on the menu, some loaded with sour cream, Cheez Whiz and bacon; others with truffle seasoning.

At Pete's, customers order at the counter (there's no table service). While waiting, take advantage of "Pete's Selfie Spot," a decorated wall toward the back of the restaurant with art resembling Philadelphia's famous LOVE statue. The central design element in the main dining room, which has seating for about 14 people, is a semi-3D food truck.

Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks is at 339 New York Ave. in Huntington. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 631-629-4443; petesfamoussteaks.com

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The owners of the clam bar and marina
Biz owners plan to put distance between Bayville clam bar, marina services
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait
'No-COVID' policy drags on Hong Kong economy as cases surge
Medical workers stand to guide people as they
S. Korea keeps crowd limits as omicron causes 25-fold spike
Wagyu beef in puff pastry with ginger ketchup
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in
'The brand is so toxic': Dems fear extinction in rural US
Hella Good Cream Puffs are sold at The
LI restaurant, event space adds market to the mix
Didn’t find what you were looking for?