Thirty-five years after "Grandpa Pete" served his last cheesesteak, grandson Ken McReynolds and his wife, Veronica, have opened Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks in his memory.

"There was a hot dog truck that used to be on the expressway for sale," Veronica said, recalling her husband’s grandfather’s story. After retiring from the NYPD back in the '70s, "he picked it up and went with it — he liked to cook," she added.

Stationed at Exit 56 for 15 years, Grandpa Pete turned out a selection of hot dogs and cheesesteaks. Now, it’s Veronica’s turn: "Cheesesteaks" are available in classic steak, chicken and vegetarian options; and bacon-wrapped hot dogs are topped with everything from macaroni and cheese to guacamole, Cheddar, sour cream and jalapeños. The Village Coney — a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with Chili cheese and chopped onion — is one of Grandpa’s recipe’s that continues to live on. There are also a half a dozen tots on the menu, some loaded with sour cream, Cheez Whiz and bacon; others with truffle seasoning.

At Pete's, customers order at the counter (there's no table service). While waiting, take advantage of "Pete's Selfie Spot," a decorated wall toward the back of the restaurant with art resembling Philadelphia's famous LOVE statue. The central design element in the main dining room, which has seating for about 14 people, is a semi-3D food truck.

Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks is at 339 New York Ave. in Huntington. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 631-629-4443; petesfamoussteaks.com