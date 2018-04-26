Sprinkle them with salt, toss them in cinnamon and sugar, dunk them in cheddar cheese or stuff them with hot dogs. And today, you can get one for free.

For National Pretzel Day, Philly Pretzel Factory in Bellmore is giving away one traditional seven-inch pretzel to each visitor, with no purchase necessary. Plus, the first 100 customers will receive a card that can be used to redeem a free pretzel every day during the month of May.

For those with a more adventurous palate, a variety of specialty pretzels is available for purchase, including the pretzel cheesesteak, cinnamon pretzel twists and rivets, and the spicy pretzel sausage. And customers can choose from among nine dipping sauces to enhance their doughy knots: yellow mustard, spicy brown mustard, super hot mustard, honey mustard, cinnamon, buttercream, chocolate, cheddar cheese and ketchup.

Long Islanders favor the hotdog pretzel, followed by cinnamon rivets, according to shop manager Jean Johnson, but a majority of the shop’s business comes from party trays. So what makes a pretzel a Philly Pretzel? “All of our pretzels are 7-inches long,” Johnson said. “Most of the New York ones are rounded; ours are oblong.”

The shop also runs a rewards program, which is free to join and allows customers to earn back 5 percent for every dollar spent.

A second, larger location that will feature an outdoor eating area, is set to open next week at 5099 Merrick Rd., North Massapequa.

Philly Pretzel Factory is located at 2647 Jerusalem Ave., Bellmore. 516-679-3000. https://phillypretzelfactory.com/