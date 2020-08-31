Philly Pretzel Factory, which first hit the Long Island market in 2015 with its Bellmore opening, has unveiled its sixth location, in Lake Ronkonkoma’s Lake Shore Plaza, marking the franchise’s second Suffolk County location.

Merrick resident Vincent Napolitano, who co-owns the store with Mike Campites, said it was when he brought a tray of pretzels to a baseball block party in Suffolk that the idea to franchise his own location came to mind. "No one out here in Suffolk really had it before for the most part … everyone was already familiar with it in Merrick, but when I brought it [to Suffolk], everyone went nuts," he said, adding that his now-business partner Campites was one of those people.

“We had the biggest grand opening week in the company’s history,” Napolitano said. “We served an estimated 10,000 pretzels to close to 2,500 customers.”

The chain specializes in soft-baked pretzels, from traditional (starting at $4 for 5) to specialties including the pretzel dog, $2.99; rivets, $3; pepperoni melts, $3.99; and mini-cheesesteaks, $3.99.

There’s also variety in dips: mustards, cheese, brownie batter, cinnamon, butter cream. Cream cheese and marinara, each $. 75 for a small or $3 each for a large.

Coming adds to the menu includes pretzel buns, mini-cheeseburgers, and “a line of breakfast items,” Napolitano said.

Philly Pretzel Factory first expanded to Suffolk in 2019 with its Smithtown location. A Deer Park location is set to open Tuesday. Its other locations are in Massapequa, Syosset and Franklin Square. Another Nassau location is planned in New Hyde Park.

It's open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Philly Pretzel Factory is at 601 Portion Rd. in Lake Ronkonkoma. 631-676-4949. phillypretzelfactory.com