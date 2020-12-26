Childhood friends turned business partners Nick Grillo and Salvatore Ruffo have opened Long Island’s eighth Philly Pretzel Factory, in Rocky Point. This is the fourth Suffolk location to launch in the past year.

After "thousands of stories of ‘we should have, but never did,’" Grillo, who worked for both Frito Lay and Pepsi over the past 20 years, said he'd had enough. The friends decided to act on opening a business together.

"There was a little fear and hesitation from us. We said ‘is this just going to be a fad?’ But what do we do? Open another pizzeria? Another bagel shop? On every corner there’s a pizzeria and a bagel shop … but there aren’t [many] Philly Pretzel Factorys," Grillo added.

For those not familiar, Philly Pretzel Factory turns out a variety of freshly baked pretzels, from traditional hand-twisted with salt or cinnamon, to specialty ones stuffed with hot dogs, cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks and spicy sausage, among other options. Pretzels start at $1.50 apiece for individual servings.

Knots can be enhanced with a variety of dipping sauces: mustards, cheeses, cinnamon, butter cream, brownie batter, marinara or tangy sriracha (all $3 each).

The chain’s Nassau locations are in Bellmore, Massapequa, Franklin Square and Syosset. Three more Nassau locations are scheduled to open within the next three months — in New Hyde Park, Long Beach and Lynbrook.

Philly Pretzel Factory is at 346 Route 25A in Rocky Point. It’s open Mondays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays until 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-849-6699. phillypretzelfactory.com.