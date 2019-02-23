More than three years after the first Philly Pretzel Factory opened in Bellmore, a fourth franchise location has opened on Long Island. The newest store, on Jackson Street in Syosset, is in the same strip mall as the cupcake franchise Smallcakes, and through Wednesday, the shop is celebrating its grand opening by giving away one free traditional pretzel to each visitor with no other purchase necessary.

Father-and-son Andrzej and Emil Koniecko opened the newest incarnation of the pretzel shop on Feb. 21, after a trip to the Javits Center’s International Franchise Expo a few years ago had them convinced a pretzel business would be in their future.

Emil, 29, said he was drawn to the Philly Pretzel Factory food truck at the event because “it had the longest line in the place,” adding, “I never stood on line longer than 10 minutes for a pretzel. At this truck, the line was literally an hour long.”

He set out for a week-long training in Philadelphia where he was taught how to make pretzels and achieve the perfect oven temperature. “Twisting was the hardest part of the process,” he said.

It took about eight months to find the Syosset location, and five months to build out the 1,000-square-foot storefront, which features a counter stocked with dips (a variety of mustards, cheese, cinnamon and buttercream) and a showcase that holds a variety of pretzel offerings, including pretzel dogs, cinnamon twists and rivets. Pretzel bagels, dinner rolls and buns, plus pretzel garlic knots are also offered, for catering only. There is also an artist on hand to make custom shaped pretzels, such as shamrocks, hearts, footballs and more for special occasions.

Traditional 7-inch pretzels are $1.50 a piece, or three for $3. Specialty pretzels, including pretzel dogs, cinnamon twists and cheesesteak pretzels, start at $2.75.

A self-serve refrigerator case holds beverages, and slushies are served from behind the counter. And if you can't wait until you get home to dive in, there's a three-seat window counter overlooking Jackson Street.

Emil, who works in finance, hired a full-time staff of about 17 to handle the everyday goings-on of his new venture, but is still looking to add to his team. The shop is currently hiring for baking and twisting positions.

Subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Philly Pretzel Factory in Syosset is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Philly Pretzel Factory is at 331 Jackson Ave. in Syosset; 516-677-0021. phillypretzelfactory.com.

Other Philly Pretzel independently owned franchises are in Bellmore at 2647 Jerusalem Ave., 516-679-3000; in Massapequa at 5099 Merrick Rd., 516-797-6000; in Franklin Square at 197 Franklin Ave., 516-407-3300.