The Pie Shoppe opens at Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa

Coconut custard is one of the pie flavors

Coconut custard is one of the pie flavors at The Pie Shoppe in Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Welcome to Pie Shoppe 3.0. The Nassau County pie specialist, which has already opened and closed two Hicksville locations, is now in the food court at Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa.

The shoppe’s first shop opened in the little Village Green shopping center in September 2016, the first culinary outing for owner Spiro Kitovas. A builder by trade, he lavished the spacious shop with a retro-chic design and, for the menu, consulted Robert Ellinger, the much-decorated pastry chef whose bakery, Baked to Perfection, graced Port Washington from 1986 to 2015. 

In March 2018, Kitovas closed the shop and, a few months later, reopened just inside the main entrance of Broadway Commons mall. (The original shop is now home to I Am Nacho Mama, the Latin fusion restaurant recently reviewed by Newsday.) But by summertime, the new shop had closed, and the Pie Shoppe’s Facebook Page took on a Massapequa address.

After a few months' delay, the shop  opened once again in Sunrise Mall, though its third incarnation isn’t really a shop, but rather a counter in the food court. The signature 5-inch individual pies (sweet and savory, $4 to $7) appear still to be made on the premises and there are also cookies, pastries, milk shakes as well as salads, hot sandwiches and breakfast (until 11 a.m.).

The vibe at the newest Pie Shoppe is extremely low-key. The day I stopped by there was no one at the counter, but one of the bakers came out to help me. Until I wanted to use my credit card, which required the assistance of a practiced cashier from the Taco Bell around the corner. Neither the phone number or the website listed on the takeout menu work.

The Pie Shoppe is at the food court at 1 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

