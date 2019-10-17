And then there were five. The DIY pizzeria trend, which reached its peak on Long Island in 2016, has lost another spot. Piecraft in Island Park has closed, announcing on its Facebook page that “We are closing the Island Park location. We will announce when new location is open.”

Piecraft was the only homegrown player among the national franchises that allow you to design your own pie, Chipotle-style. Pizza Studio’s one Long Island location closed in 2017; of four PizzaRevs, only Hauppauge and Deer Park survive. Only Pasadena-based Blaze Pizza (whose New York-area franchises are operated by Long Island powerhouse hospitality group Lessing’s) has thrived: Its locations in West Babylon, Bay Shore and Hicksville will be joined by a fourth, in Farmingdale.

Chris Dolan and Thomas Corning opened Piecraft in Island Park in 2015 and added a Wantagh store the next year. Wantagh was done in by a burst pipe and never reopened. Last year, the owners retooled the original menu, adding pasta, burgers and sandwiches but, earlier this year, they sold the restaurant to Kevin Eghbali. When we reached Eghbali, he told us he had recently sold the property to another owner — who could not be reached.