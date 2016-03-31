Long Island’s customize-your-own-personal-pizza trend continues apace. PizzaRev, the California-based franchise chain, has opened its first Long Island location. The Syosset store is on Jericho Turnpike at the corner of South Oyster Bay Road, where Gabby’s Gourmet Bagels used to be.

With Blaze Pizza in West Babylon, Bay Shore and Hicksville, and Pizza Studio in Farmingdale, PizzaRev is the latest in a line of Chipotle-inspired quick-serve pizza outlets.

Assisted by a PizzaRev “crafter,” customers choose their crust (regular or gluten-free), sauce (red, white, olive oil or barbecue) and cheese (“Italian” or “reduced-fat Italian cheese,” blue, ricotta, feta or vegan) and then as many ingredients as they desire from about two dozen meats and vegetables. The 11-inch pie cooks in about three minutes in a 900-degree gas-fired hearth oven. No matter the toppings, every pizza is $8.25.

On Thursday, PizzaRev will be holding a benefit for the Syosset Scholarship Fund. Customers can “name the price” of their pizza (suggested: $8) and all the money will go to the fund, which helps Syosset High School seniors pursue post-high-school degrees.

Franchise owners Mike Tochluk, Alan Shearer and Chuck Kwon all operated Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants on Long Island. PizzaRev entered into a “strategic partnership” with the wing chain in 2013. Their next PizzaRev is set to be at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, followed by Deer Park and Hauppauge.

PizzaRev is at 408 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-921-1777, pizzarev.com.