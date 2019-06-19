Get ready for some clam pizza and more.

Pizzeria Baccano, an offspring of celebrated Williamsburg Pizza, has teamed up with Claudio's and opened adjacent to the landmark Greenport restaurant.

The new addition stars the pies of Nino Coniglio, an award-winning pizzaiolo whose honors include champion and pizza maker of the year at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, as well as first place for "traditional pizza."

Coniglio's experience includes an apprenticeship at Domenico "Dom" De Marco's legendary Di Fara pizzeria in Brooklyn.

In Greenport, the takeout-only Pizzeria Baccano shares the waterfront address of Claudio's and is situated close to the main restaurant, known for its seafood.

Expect "Brooklyn round," Grandma, Margherita, Sicilian, and "Mike's Hot Pepperoni" pizzas, with toppings that take in clam, two kinds of pepperoni, caramelized onions, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cremini mushrooms, and bell peppers.

The price range is $20 to $30 per pie; $4 to $6 per slice; and $3 or $4 for each topping.

Pizzeria Baccano is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday; noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Pizzeria Baccano, 111 Main St., Greenport, 631-477-0627, ext. 2.