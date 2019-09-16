A short time ago, Hawaiian-inspired poke dishes were hard to come by on Long Island. Adding to the growing ranks as of last month is fast-casual eatery Poke One.

The small spot has just a handful of tables in a space that features bright red and orange walls with upbeat decals that “aloha” and “poke your way.” Its made-to-order bowls come in two sizes: regular (two proteins) for $11 and large (three proteins) for $13.50. Customers can write their order down on a menu card or order verbally at the counter.

Customers choose a base (bowl, burrito, or salad) and a protein (including ahi tuna, salmon, tuna or tofu), with unlimited add-ins ranging from vegetables to flavored sauces to crunchy toppings. Avocado and tobiko are an additional $1 each.

Those who don’t want to create their own bowls can opt for the restaurant's offers five signature bowls, each $11, such as the Hawaiian bowl (tuna, salmon, edamame, scallion, cucumber, sweet onions, sesame seeds, a lotus slice, garlic crisps, shredded nori, poke one classic sauce, and spicy mayo) or the sweet chili tofu bowl (organic tofu, scallion, sweet onion, cucumber, edamame, sesame seeds, crunchy garlic, shredded nori and sweet chili gochujang sauce).

Miso soup ($1.95) and nigiri (rice balls, $2.95 each), plus bottled drinks are also offered.

Poke One is open Mondays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s in the same shopping center as Subway, Margaritas Cafe, Anzai Asian Grill & Sushi Lounge and Brooklyn Dip and Burger.

Poke One is at 192 E. Meadow Ave., in East Meadow. 516-228-2323. getpokeone.com