Pokeworks, a chain devoted to the Hawaiian specialty, has opened its first Long Island branch in Woodbury.

Pokeworks is known for its customizable bowls, burritos, and salads. Poke originated using diced raw fish as its protein in Hawaii, where it's served as an appetizer or a main course. The current form of poke began to become popular in the 1970s.

Pokeworks was established in 2015. Nearby, there are Pokeworks establishments in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Branches go nationwide and to Canada.

The Woodbury eatery includes all the expected ingredients. The proteins take in ahi tuna, albacore tuna, salmon, scallops, shrimp, and chicken. You also can make your poke bowl with organic tofu.

Typical mix-ins include diced mango, jalapenos, seaweed, orange slices, sweet onion, blanched kale, and cilantro. Toppings: avocado, sesame seeds, surimi salad, green onion, roe, and pickled ginger and wasabi.

To add crunch to your order, the selection that Pokeworks offers comprises garlic chips, macadamia nuts, shredded nori seaweed, lotus chips, and toasted rice puffs. Sauces range from citrusy ponzu to Sriracha aioli, wasabi aioli to umami shoyu, or honey bonito infused soy.

Prices are $11.85 for bowls, burritos, and salads; a large serving is $14.50.

Pokeworks in Woodbury is open every day, from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It's situated in the Woodbury Common shopping center.

Subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pokeworks, 8285 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-224-4405, pokeworks.com