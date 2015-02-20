TODAY'S PAPER
By ERICA MARCUS

Port Jefferson indoor farmers market on Sunday

Papa's Country Porch of Bohemia is one of

Papa's Country Porch of Bohemia is one of the vendors at the indoor farmers market at the Village Center in Port Jefferson, 2015.

Cold weather hasn't stopped these intrepid vendors. Port Jefferson joins Riverhead, Huntington Station, Long Beach and Massapequa in hosting an indoor winter farmers market.

WHEN Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 11, 2015

WHERE Village Center, 101 East Broadway

INFO portjeff.com/featured-events/farmers-market, 631-473-4724

SELECTED VENDORS

Local seafood from Merken Fisheries (Hampton Bays), Italian loaves from Monty Breads (Islip Terrace), fresh pasta from Bambino’s Ravioli (Deer Park), Tend Coffee (Shirley), Greek yogurt from Kalypso (Jackson Heights), baked goods from Papa’s Country Porch (Bohemia) and Sugar Rush Bake Shop (Centerport), pretzels from Knot of this World (Levittown), dips from Sweet Melissa (Rocky Point), jerky from Two Big Jerks (Rocky Point) and Puerto Rican eggnog from Drink Coquito (Bay Shore).

Click here to see the complete information on all of Long Island’s indoor farmers markets.

