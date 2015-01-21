Port Washington restaurant report

The blocks adjacent to the Port Washington LIRR station may have Long Island’s highest concentration of Japanese restaurants. On Main Street to the west, right next to one another, are Aiko Sushi & Bar and Bonsai; on Main Street to the east, it’s Aki Japanese. Now just across Haven Street from the station, a fourth Japanese restaurant looks close to opening: “Hana Traditional Japanese Cuisine” says the liquor-license application notice. Hana, whose facade is elaborately paneled with bamboo, will take over the capacious premises that used to house Crave and, before that, Haven Grill, Cafe Capriccio and Montebello.

Meanwhile, the lights were on and construction was clearly under way in the one-story building that will be the future home of Yamaguchi, whose original location burned down in March 2013.

In other Port news, Bareburger is getting ready to open at 42 Main St. and Troy’s, the deli-café that briefly took over the late, much-lamented Main Street Bakery at 170 Main St., has closed.