TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Port Washington's 14th annual SOUPer Bowl goes virtual

Turkey chili at Ayhan's Mediterranean Marketplace in Port

Turkey chili at Ayhan's Mediterranean Marketplace in Port Washington.  Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

The details of this year’s Super Bowl LV are still up in the air — What teams are in it? How many spectators will be allowed into Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium? Will The Weeknd perform the halftime show in a bubble? — but this year’s SOUPer Bowl has been handily sorted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce.

For 13 years, SOUPer Bowl meant a huge room filled with hundreds of people who had paid a fee to go table to table, sampling more than a dozen soups prepared by local restaurants — all the while breathing on one another and the soup. Prizes were awarded by the tasters and by a panel of judges. Clearly, 2021 required a major rethink.

Here’s how SOUPer Bowl XIV is going to work:

  • Tasters can register at pwcoc.org for a fee of $30 and a taster's tote bag will be set aside for them. Spots are limited, so don't delay.
  • On Feb. 4 and 5, local restaurants will deliver their soups to the Chamber of Commerce, and each soup will be portioned into 6-ounce plastic containers, sealed and refrigerated. A sample of each chilled soup will be transferred to the tote bags.
  • On Feb. 6, from noon to 3 p.m., tasters will pick up their soup-filled tote bags at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church (100 Fairway Dr.). In the safety of their own homes, they will reheat the soups, savor them and vote for their favorites online.
  • Once the votes have been tallied, the winners will be announced on the Chamber's Facebook page.

At least 10 restaurants will participate. The tentative list of competitors includes Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace (which took the judges’ first place last year with its turkey chili soup), Finn MacCool’s, Frank’s Pizza, Sullivan’s Quay, Toscanini, Wild Goose, Wild Honey on Main and Yummy Gyro.

The proceeds will go to support the Chamber of Commerce’s programs for and support of the small businesses in our community. Any leftover soup will be donated to a local food pantry.

For more information, go to pwcoc.org.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Latest reviews

The Korean Fried Chick'n sandwich at Shake Shack. Shake Shack debuts Korean-inspired menu
Diners sit at the Carver Hangar, a restaurant Defiance of virus dining bans grows as restaurants flounder
Madison Square Garden is empty of fans, before Rough road: Playing during pandemic means 'long days' in NBA
Parihuela at Los Andes in Deer Park. LI restaurants serving great soups from around the world
Diners take advantage of heaters outside The Bryant Applications for restaurant grants available now
Shuga Pie Shop has opened in Babylon Village. Hidden cake shop with takeout window opens in Babylon
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search