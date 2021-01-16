The details of this year’s Super Bowl LV are still up in the air — What teams are in it? How many spectators will be allowed into Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium? Will The Weeknd perform the halftime show in a bubble? — but this year’s SOUPer Bowl has been handily sorted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce.

For 13 years, SOUPer Bowl meant a huge room filled with hundreds of people who had paid a fee to go table to table, sampling more than a dozen soups prepared by local restaurants — all the while breathing on one another and the soup. Prizes were awarded by the tasters and by a panel of judges. Clearly, 2021 required a major rethink.

Here’s how SOUPer Bowl XIV is going to work:

Tasters can register at pwcoc.org for a fee of $30 and a taster's tote bag will be set aside for them. Spots are limited, so don't delay.

On Feb. 4 and 5, local restaurants will deliver their soups to the Chamber of Commerce, and each soup will be portioned into 6-ounce plastic containers, sealed and refrigerated. A sample of each chilled soup will be transferred to the tote bags.

On Feb. 6, from noon to 3 p.m., tasters will pick up their soup-filled tote bags at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church (100 Fairway Dr.). In the safety of their own homes, they will reheat the soups, savor them and vote for their favorites online.

Once the votes have been tallied, the winners will be announced on the Chamber's Facebook page.

At least 10 restaurants will participate. The tentative list of competitors includes Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace (which took the judges’ first place last year with its turkey chili soup), Finn MacCool’s, Frank’s Pizza, Sullivan’s Quay, Toscanini, Wild Goose, Wild Honey on Main and Yummy Gyro.

The proceeds will go to support the Chamber of Commerce’s programs for and support of the small businesses in our community. Any leftover soup will be donated to a local food pantry.

For more information, go to pwcoc.org.