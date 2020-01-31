For the 13th year in a row, Port Washington is celebrating SOUPer Bowl Saturday (Feb. 1) with a soup-making competition among local restaurants. The competition runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Here’s how it works: You buy a spoon ($10 for adults and $5 for kids younger than 6) and then taste your way around the tables. About 20 local restaurants will be participating, including Ale’Port Bar & Grill, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, Cactus Cafe, Finn MacCool’s, f.i.s.h. on main, Frank’s Pizza, Sullivan’s Quay, The Wild Goose, Wild Honey and Yummy Gyro.

Three awards are given, a judges’ choice, a people’s choice and a kids’ choice. Last year, the winners were, respectively, f.i.s.h. on main (clam chowder), Cactus Cafe (chicken-corn chowder) and Frank’s Pizza (chicken noodle soup).

This year’s six judges include former NBC sports anchor Len Berman; Christine Sanchez, culinary consultant and former right hand to Bobby Flay; Mat Lanfant, owner of Port Washington’s The Cooking Lab and a deaf-blind student from the Helen Keller National Center.

Guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to local families in need. Proceeds from the event also support the pantry, as well as fund projects overseen by the sponsor, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce.

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church is at 100 Fairway Dr. (near Harbor Links Golf Course), Port Washington. For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 516-883-6566 or office@pwcoc.org.