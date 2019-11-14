Nachos, smoked short rib chili, Mexican cheese blend, jalapeños, black olives, sour cream and pico de gallo piled 10 inches high? That's exactly what Post Office Cafe in Babylon and Maxwell’s in Islip is serving up on NFL game days.

Known as the Trash Can Nachos, the tailgate dish, $22, arrives tableside in an upside down aluminum can. A server then removes the can to reveal a pile of nachos and to pour melted cheese on top.

The oversized crowd pleaser, which serves between three and five people, is available all day on Sundays and one hour before game time on Monday and Thursday nights through the Super Bowl.

It’s among five other food items available on the football menu at both spots.

Mini burger sliders, Buffalo wings (boneless available), pretzel flights, mini-corn dogs and Buffalo chicken “crack” dip skillet make up the other portion of the limited-time menu. Aside from the nachos, prices range from $9 to $14.

Patrons can also get $3 pints or $10 pitchers of Miller Lite or Bud Light, $4 pints or $14 pitchers of Lessing’s local ale, Montauk or Sam Adams, or a bucket (5) of Corona, Corona Light, or Smirnoff spiked seltzer for $20.

Two of Lessing’s Hospitality Group’s other eateries are offering similar football menus as well. At Library Cafe in Farmingdale, customers can feast on the above, with the exception of sliders, but in its place, it offers Philly cheesesteak spring rolls ($11). Southside Bar & Restaurant in Bay Shore is offering a smaller menu to football fans: wings, mini-Reubens, mini-corn dogs and pretzels, $8 to $13.

