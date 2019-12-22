Mexican eats, Middle Eastern fare … and now poke.

Fast-casual poke chain Power Poke has opened in the Syosset Town Plaza shopping strip where Chipotle and Mamoun’s Falafel also take up residency.

Andy Chen and Wayne Huang launched their second local poke shop last month. The cousins also own Chen's Poke in Mineola and the soon-to-open Power Poke near the New Hyde Park-Queens border. Chen also owns Poketo in Merrick.

Like its sister restaurants, it has a build-your-own concept, where customers choose a base (white or brown rice, mixed greens or zucchini noodles), protein (choices include ahi tuna, crabmeat, octopus, spicy salmon) and “mix-ins,” (such as sweet onion, edamame, cucumber, cilantro and corn). Next comes "flavor" (sauces that are mixed in and include sesame oil, ginger, ponzu or yuzu) and toppings (like avocado, pickled ginger, sweet chili or creamy mayo). Add some crunch in the form of shredded nori, tempura flakes or wonton chips, too. Prices start at $11.95.

For those who prefer not to build their own bowl, the poke spot offers six signature bowls, including its rainbow bowl, which features seafood and a variety of vegetables in wasabi dressing topped with cabbage, sweet chili, masago, sesame seeds and wonton chips. There's also a seafood harvest bowl, a vegetarian bowl, a tuna lover bowl and a dragon bowl, which includes seafood mixed with fruits and vegetables in a yuzu sauce and topped with avocado, eel sauce, furikake, garlic crisps, onion crisps and shredded nori. Lastly, the Hawaii bowl consists of chicken, shrimp, fruits and vegetables in a ginger sauce topped with cabbage, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, onion crisps and wonton chips. Prices for these bowls range from $9.95 to $14.95.

The 24-seat restaurant also carries bubble tea ($3.99), milk foam tea ($4.99), miso soup ($1.95) and seaweed and crab salads ($5.95).

Aside from the food and beverages, customers will most certainly take notice of two standout pieces in the spacious dining room: a spinning wheel that will be used for holiday promotions (including free and discounted meals), but more intriguing, a wall made up of 112 ramen bowls from China.

"In China, these bowls have been around for a thousand years," Huang said. "They're used by the wealthy people. The cranes on them symbolize good luck."

Power Poke is at 404 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset. It's open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info: 516-588-9988.powerpokeus.com