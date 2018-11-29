Prime 1024, a major steakhouse that also will serve Italian fare, is slated to open on Saturday in Roslyn.

The opulent establishment takes over the former site of Barto on Northern Boulevard, Nassau's main artery for devotees of red meat.

"We will be open every day for dinner," said owner Christos Spyropoulos, who also is a partner in Limani in Roslyn and Oniro Taverna in Woodbury, which specialize in seafood and Greek cuisine.

Prime 1024 combines two of Spyropoulos' "favorite cuisines," steak and Italian. They also mirror favored choices across Long Island. In recent months, two restaurants also have paired them: Puglia's Italian Steakhouse in Seaford and Viaggio Italian Chop House in Rockville Centre.

It took six months to overhaul the address of Barto, an eclectic multi-cuisine restaurant developed over a decade but one that lasted less than two years.

Prime 1024 features a double-sided fireplace dividing the bar and lounge from the dining room, which is in shades of gray and black with metallic accents. It seats about 200 diners.

The chef is Erminio Conte, formerly chef at Barolo in Manhattan. Conte's 20 years' experience includes restaurants in Rome, London, Paris, and Saint-Tropez.

His menu includes appetizers such as beef Bourguignon, onion soup, fried calamari and zucchini, short-rib meatballs, applewood-smoked bacon, Peruvian-style ceviche, tuna tartare, and shrimp cocktail. Prices are $12 to $29. Salads, featuring burrata and prosciutto, lobster and mango, beets with yogurt, and octopus with capers and cherry tomatoes, are $16 to $26.

There are 12-inch pizzas, $20 to $26; and pastas and risotti, including spaghetti chitarra alla carbonara, pappardelle with baby back rib ragu, gnocchi with seafood, cheese ravioli with brown butter and sage, and risotti of porcini and black truffles and of lobster and arugula pesto, for $22 to $34.

Chicken parmigiana, veal Milanese, Dover sole meunière and pan-seared tuna are among the main courses, priced $32 to $55. The steaks and chops are $39 to $58; porterhouse for two, $110. The "Prime burger" goes for $21.

And chef Conte also prepares A5 wagyu beef at $175 for six ounces and $350 for twelve; and a 16-oz. Kobe beef rib-eye for $195. A 32-oz. tomahawk steak is $130; rack of lamb for two carved tableside, $90.

Northern Boulevard in Nassau is home to Peter Luger Steak House and Morton's The Steakhouse, both in Great Neck; Bryant & Cooper in Roslyn; and Rothmann's Steakhouse in East Norwich.

Prime 1024, 1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-621-1024.