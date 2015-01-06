TODAY'S PAPER
Prime Catch morphs into Corner Grill in Rockville Centre

Open-faced steak sandwich at the new Corner Grill

Open-faced steak sandwich at the new Corner Grill in Rockville Centre in January 2015 Photo Credit: Corner Grill

In the space of three weeks, a metamorphosis has taken place in Rockville Centre: Prime Catch has transformed into The Corner Grill. The ownership remains the same, with Al Avci at the helm.

Avci said the place has been renovated and given an identity designed to appeal to a broader audience. “The first impression people had of Prime Catch was just about seafood,” said Avci, adding that the word “prime” in the name sounded “very elegant” and scared some people off.

Corner Grill is more casual and moderately priced. For now, Avci said, he is acting as executive chef. On his menu: Steak egg rolls ($8.95), fried oysters ($7.95), apple Gorgonzola salad ($7.95), a cheeseburger ($12.95), an open steak sandwich ($15.95), penne ala vodka with shrimp ($16.95) and pretzel-crusted salmon ($16.95).

Corner Grill is at 41 S. Park Ave., Rockville, Centre, 516-442-1299, cornergrillrvc.com

