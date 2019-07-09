Primehouse Steak & Sushi, a widely anticipated entry into Long Island's highly competitive beef-and-seafood category of restaurants, is expected to open on July 12 in Garden City.

The new spot is the work of chef-owner Artthur Gustafson, whose Long Island establishments include Chadwicks and Salsa Mexicana, both in Rockville Centre.

His newest and grandest venture reflects two of the area's popular cuisines, a beef-and-reef combination that underscores an ongoing trend redefining the traditional style and fare at steakhouses with the addition of uncooked fish.

The design of Primehouse also is comparatively modern, with a California accent, instead of the genre's familiar, often clubby look. But Gustafson's restaurant isn't defined solely by style and cuisines.

Gustafson said "The concept is to open with food for everyone ... You can come for a $110 tomahawk steak or a $24 chicken dish." His broad menu takes in a burger and a lobster roll as well as dry-aged prime steaks and omakase, or chef's choice, sushi.

In addition to Gustafson, Mark Del Priore, formerly of Doma Land + Sea in Cedarhurst, will be Primehouse's chef. Del Priore also has cooked at Frank's Steaks in Jericho and Caminari's, the long-closed landmark in Locust Valley.

Diners can expect starters such as grilled Spanish octopus, a butter-poached lobster tart, roasted beef bone marrow gratinee, a selection of cheeses and cured meats for two, chilled seafood platters, lobster and shrimp cocktails, East and West Coast oysters, and littleneck clams on the half-shell.

Soups range from lobster bisque to "tomato velvet" with cheese and puff pastry; salads, from iceberg wedge to roasted beet-and-goat cheese.

Steak selections: New York strip, filet mignon, tomahawk rib-eye for two, and marinated skirt steak, plus "reserve" cuts" of porterhouse for one, bone-in filet mignon for two, and American Wagyu.

Additional dishes are crabmeat-crusted Faroe Island salmon, macadamia nut-crusted and pan-roasted black sea bass, loin of Colorado lamb, lamb porterhouse, and porchetta made with house-cured, crisp-skinned pork belly, pancetta, rosemary, fennel pollen, and pesto. The Primehouse burger is composed of Brandt beef.

Sashimi, nigirizushi, sushi rolls, and omakase selections of sushi and sashimi also will be served.

Bar fare veers toward spicy tuna nachos and wild Alaskan salmon carpaccio; desserts, to a cheesecake trio and mixed-berry beignets.

Primehouse is slated to be open for lunch, Monday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and every day for dinner, starting at 5 p.m. Sunday brunch is planned to begin in August, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Primehouse Steak & Sushi, 910 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-416-4264, primehousegardencity.com