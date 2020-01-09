After a decade of upping the island’s gastropub game and contributing to the revitalization of Patchogue’s downtown area, Public House 49 has closed its doors — although only temporarily, according to its Facebook page. “After 10 amazing years, we have decided to go in a different direction with Public House 49,” read a notice posted Jan. 3, adding that the owners plan to reopen “in just a couple of months.”

Public House opened in July 2009 and was named one of the Island’s 10 most affordable restaurants in the same year. It also garnered three-and-a-half stars in a Newsday review that consistently singled out the work of opening chef Richard Desmond: “Here, every carefully turned-out plate bespeaks his brio for gastronomy.”

Craig Attwood’s term as the eatery’s chef began in 2011 and lasted just a year, after which Matthew Birnstill was named to the post. Chef turnover seems to have had little effect on Public House’s popularity over the years. Indeed, its success led owners Matthew Murray, Frank Bragaglia and Brad Wilson to open a second gastropub, The Brixton, in Babylon in 2017, partnering with chef Phil Pasfield. (Pasfield died unexpectedly last year.)

“We are excited for what the future holds,” wrote the restaurant on Facebook. “Stay tuned to hear about our plans for the space.” A casual perusal of comments generated by the Facebook post suggests that Public House’s fans, who are legion, will be following those plans with great interest.