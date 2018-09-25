You’d be hard-pressed to find a more colorful restaurant than Puerta Mexicana, which just opened in East Rockaway. The walls are bright yellow, the ceiling is strung with multicolored papel picado (paper-lace banners), the light fixtures are embedded in red, white and green straw sombreros. Even the chair backs and highly glossed table tops are painted with traditional Mexican scenes and motifs.

Located in the same little shopping center as The Gristmill, Puerta Mexicana takes over the short-lived Mis Kebab Mediterranean Grill, whose sign you will still see from the road.

On the menu is the full panoply of casual Mexican cooking: tacos, tortas, tostadas, tamales, chilaquiles, huaraches and quesadillas. There are also burritos, salads, nachos, wings and combination platters. Prices top out at about $15, but most items are well under $10.

Puerta Mexicana is at 142 E. Main St., East Rockaway, 516-344-5334, puertamexicana.com