Avocados every day, avocados every way. If this is your motto, a new Long Beach spot has your back: Pure Shore Kitchen.

Owner Kevin Donnelly opened the 25-seat eatery a few weeks ago in the East Park Avenue space that once housed Say Cheese. Various twists on guacamole, avocado toast and tacos make up much of the menu, and are prepared and cooked by chef Chad Pagano, a former Army ranger who trained at the Culinary Institute of America. General manager Lisa Newman attended the Institute of Culinary Education.

From an "avocado bar," diners can customize guacamole or avocado toast with such provisions as diced cherry tomatoes, charred corn, tequila-honey drizzle, lobster or lump crabmeat. Guacamole ($10, plus $5 for lobster or crab) comes with house-made chips; avocado toast ($7 or $12) can be prepared on either sourdough or multigrain.

Tacos can be filled with Hawaiian-style pulled pork, grilled pineapple and ancho-chile crema; mahi-mahi and mango salsa; filet-mignon taco with chimichurri; and seared tuna, butter-poached lobster, chicken, shrimp or roasted cauliflower with assorted accents. By default, tacos come on corn tortillas — though lettuce leaves and flour tortillas are on standby.

Quesadillas, salads and snacks ($4 to $14) such as grilled street corn, pulled-pork sliders and nachos topped with ahi-tuna poke round out the menu. The robust bar lineup lassoes craft beer and wine with multiple kinds of tequila, plus frose, a mezcal-laced margarita, Michelada (a Bloody Mary served with an upside-down beer) and house-made sodas in flavors such as ginger and grapefruit.

Pure Shore Kitchen has table service in a dining room with a beachy, breezy feel; a front patio holds about 20 seats, and the website accepts online orders. It's open six days a week for lunch and dinner, closed on Mondays.

Pure Shore Kitchen, 655 E. Park Ave, Long Beach. 516-442-5807. pureshorekitchen.com