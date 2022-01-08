Fast-casual Mexican eatery Qdoba is fast growing.

Since its Long Island debut in East Meadow in 2018, it’s opened four other locations, in Plainview, Farmingdale and Massapequa. Its newest location launched in December on the outskirts of downtown Bay Shore, within walking distance of South Shore University Hospital.

Like its predecessors, there are two ways to order here — straight from the menu or by customizing your own entree. The fare includes bowls and burritos, quesadillas, tacos and salads. Plant-based meat is available, too. Patrons can add a heaping pile of guacamole or queso to any entree at no additional cost.

Qdoba recently introduced macaroni and queso entrees, which combine pasta with its signature blend of Monterey Jack, American and white Cheddar cheeses and your choice of protein and toppings. It's served as a burrito or bowl.

A spicy chicken bowl featuring grilled adobo chicken, jalapeño verde sauce, cilantro lime rice and black beans is also new to the menu, along with a Southwest steak burrito that’s stuffed with grilled steak, Chile corn salsa and rice.

Brothers Jeff and John Froccaro of the Burger Brothers Restaurant Group are set to open their sixth Long Island location of Qdoba in Hauppauge (670 Motor Parkway) this month. The duo also run Qdobas in Brooklyn and Queens, plus more than 30 Burger Kings across the Island.

Qdoba Mexican Eats is open daily; Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.