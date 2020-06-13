Eight months and a pandemic later, Qdoba Mexican Eats opened its third Long Island location in the shopping center off Route 110 that also claims the chicken chain PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality).

The fast-casual spot across from Republic Airport follows the same business model as the rest of its locations — it serves a menu of Mexican fare in the create-your-own meal vein by choosing a base (burrito, bowl, quesadilla, salad, nachos, tacos) and protein (chicken, steak, vegetables, Impossible plant-based protein, pork, brisket or beef). Then, add flavor with cilantro lime rice, black beans and pickled jalapeños, among other options, and top it off with salsas and sauces such as three-cheese queso, corn salsa or guacamole. DIY meals start at $7.79 for a vegetable base; the most expensive starts at $9.95.

For those who prefer not to build their own, Qdoba has five signature options available: a chicken queso burrito or bowl, chicken protein bowl, street-style chicken tacos, steak fajita quesadilla and the Impossible fajita bowl. Signature eats range from $8.29 to $9.99.

Currently, Qdoba is offering chicken and steak meal deals ($34.95-$39.95), to feed groups of four to five people.

Normally, the 2,700 square-foot eatery could accommodate up to 65 indoors; at this time, it can seat only a few patrons at a handful of tables on the sidewalk.

Delivery is available via UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub; upon downloading and ordering from the app, customers will get free chips and queso with the purchase of an entree.

Owners and brothers Jeff and John Froccaro of the Burger Brothers Restaurant Group also own the chain’s Bushwick, Brooklyn, and Fresh Meadows, Queens, locations. Additionally, the brothers own more than 30 Burger King locations across the Island and Greene Turtle’s Sports Bar and Grille in Smithtown and East Meadow. The brothers say they plan to open locations in Massapequa, Hauppage and Bay Shore.

Qdoba Mexican Eats is open Sundays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It’s at 1024 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale. 631-393-6772. qdoba.com