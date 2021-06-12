TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Qdoba Mexican Eats opens in Massapequa 

Qdoba Mexican Eats recently opened its fourth location,

Qdoba Mexican Eats recently opened its fourth location, in Massapequa. Credit: Qdoba Corporate

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

A fast-casual chain that had little-to-no presence on Long Island a few years back, is finding its footing — Qdoba has opened its fourth Long Island location, in Massapequa. The chain also operates in East Meadow, Plainview and Farmingdale.

Customers can build their own Mexican meals — burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, nachos — with proteins such as grilled steak, slow-braised pulled pork and slow-smoked beef brisket; then add rice, beans, cheese blends, pickled jalapeños, guacamole, salsas and sauces.

Or, dive right in to signature bowls (all are less than $10) including chicken tacos, an Impossible fajita burrito or the newly introduced Mexican cauliflower mash with chicken.

Delivery is available via DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub and Postmates.

Owners (and brothers) Jeff and John Froccaro of the Burger Brothers Restaurant Group also run Qdoba locations in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and Fresh Meadows, Queens. The duo plan to venture further out into Suffolk County with Hauppauge (670 Motor Parkway) and Bay Shore (331 Main Street) locations. The Froccaros also own more than 30 Burger Kings across the Island.

Qdoba is at 4870 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa. It's open Sundays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m., 516-590-7450; qdoba.com

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Latest reviews

The "Mama's Focaccia" and a flight of beer
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
The barbecued shrimp in vadouvan curry at Castaway
2 new Fire Island restaurants debut in Ocean Beach
Steamed mussels in coconut curry sauce served with
3 LI restaurants to try this weekend
A chili rainbow roll with spicy crab, salmon,
New sushi spot opens in Woodbury
Tokyo organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto speaks at
No Cheers: Tokyo Olympic Village considering ban on alcohol
Korean fried-chicken tacos at Standard Rec in Patchogue
'70s-themed restaurant, arcade opens in Patchogue
Didn’t find what you were looking for?