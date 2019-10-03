After more than 30 years in the Plainview Shopping Centre, The Bakery has closed. In its place: Qdoba Mexican Eats.

The new fast-casual spot, Long Island's second, opened on Wednesday, serving Mexican-ish fare in the Chipotle style: customers start at one side of the counter by ordering a base and finish at the other end, with salsas and sauces, before paying. Qdoba's first Nassau location opened in East Meadow in 2018. A third location, owned by the same franchisees, is set for Farmingdale next year.

Guests can sit inside the 2,000-square-foot restaurant that has a Southwestern vibe with plenty of wood tones, subway tiles and modern flair. The dozen-odd tables are split between high-tops, booths, four tops and a communal table, or out front at three tables.

The menu mirrors the chain’s other locations — entrees: burrito, burrito bowl, grilled quesadilla, three-cheese nachos, taco salad, loaded tortilla soup and tacos; protein: vegetarian ($7.59), grilled Adobo chicken or ground beef ($8.29) or smoked brisket, grilled steak or pulled pork ($9.29); flavor, including cilantro lime rice, bacon and tortilla strips; vegetables, including hand-smashed guacamole, pickled jalapeños and red onions; and salsa and sauces, including roasted chili corn, Mexican Caesar dressing and salsa roja.

New to the menu across all Qdobas as of this week: Plant-based Impossible “meat,” which can be ordered as part of any entree. For an additional $2.29-$4.59, customers can also purchase queso, guacamole or salsa, with chips.

Delivery is available via UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub.

Owners and brothers Jeff and John Froccaro of the Burger Brothers Restaurant Group also own the chain’s Bushwick, Brooklyn, and Fresh Meadows, Queens, locations. Additionally, the brothers own more than 30 Burger King locations across the Island and Greene Turtle’s Sports Bar and Grille in Franklin Square, Smithtown and East Meadow.

Qdoba East Meadow is at 2160 Hempstead Tpke. 516-743-9890.

Qdoba Plainview is at 327 S. Oyster Bay Rd. 516-595-7526. qdoba.com. It’s open daily, Sundays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.