Smack dab in the middle of Hicksville’s Indian restaurant district, Rangsit 11 Thai Kitchen quietly opened about a month ago, replacing an Indian apparel boutique.

The narrow storefront seats no more than about 20 diners, at tables and counter. The minimalist-chic décor is a far cry from Thai restaurants that lean heavily on the exoticism of the Far East: The color scheme is neutral, with pops of teal and robin’s-egg blue; counter- and tabletops are white synthetic marble; benches are wood; a poured concrete wall is hung with framed Thai prints and textiles.

The menu is concise, with selections both traditional (pad thai, pad see ew, tom yum soup, larb salad, curries) and innovative (Thai “zabb” popcorn chicken, Thai nachos made with fried wonton skins). Most meat dishes can be ordered not only with chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu but also with portobello mushrooms.

Prices are gentle: Appetizers are all $7, noodle dishes and curries are $12, only “Rangsit’s Specials” are $14 and these include the great Northern Thai noodle dish, khao soi, and Rangsit chicken, fried with fresh chili, carrots, peppers and basil leaves.

A liquor license is pending.

Rangsit 11 Thai Kitchen is at 11 W. Marie St., Hicksville, 516-597-5771.