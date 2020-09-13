Autumn may deliver a chill, but it also ushers in the reappearance of especially plump oysters — a solid cue that its time to revel in raw bars. The name itself can be a misnomer, as raw bars are usually tucked out of sight in the kitchen, where local oysters are shucked, shrimp are deveined and lobster meat extracted. Sometimes, these are arranged onto ornate (and indulgent) seafood towers, but sometimes just served as simple platters of raw clams on the half shell or a vibrant shrimp cocktail. Either way, the preponderance of raw bars inside Long Island restaurants remind us that we are lucky to live in a place surrounded by water.

Whether hidden away or on full icy display, the raw bars at these restaurants are well-stocked — from Violet Cove or Peconic Gold oysters to local clams and lobster, plump shrimp and maybe a crudo or two.

NASSAU

Butler’s Flat (86 Orchard Beach Blvd., Port Washington): Named after the lighthouse in New Bedford, Mass., this New England-style clam shack in Brewer Capri Marina West has a sweeping view of Manhasset Bay. The menu is succinct and focused on shrimp cocktail, steamed littlenecks, sausage-stuffed Quahog clams, local oysters on the half shell and sandwiches such as a spicy shrimp roll with sriracha mayo. Open seasonally. More info: 516-883-8330, butlersflat.com

Clam Bar at Bridge Marine (40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville): Just across the bridge from Oyster Bay to Bayville, and tucked into a marina, is a no-fuss compound of covered tables, an outdoor bar and a busy kitchen turning out not only clam chowder and burgers, but also sautéed soft-shell crabs and littleneck clams on the half shell. Boaters can tie up to the Clam Bar’s floating dock for some of the freshest clams around, dug from the nearby harbor and ordered at a counter. The kitchen’s lobster roll is a standout, too — have one at the open-air bar with a pint of local beer. Open seasonally. More info: 516-628-8688, theclambaratbridgemarine.business.site

Louie’s Grill & Liquor (395 Main St. Port Washington): This local landmark is perched on Manhasset Bay and its raw bar — from littlenecks clams to shrimp cocktail, East and West Coast oysters with mignonette sauce to marinated seafood salad — comes with water views and excellent cocktails. Open year-round. More info: 516-883-4242, louiessince1905.com

Peter’s Clam Bar (600 Long Beach Rd., Island Park): Situated in Barnum Inlet, Peter's Clam Bar — where almost every table as a view and a breeze —has been serving seafood, raw and cooked, since 1939. Littlenecks, cherrystones and oysters highlight the raw bar. For a more substantial snack, choose from king crab legs, lobster tacos, lobster rolls, steamed lobster, or a haul of fried seafood, from flounder (served as fish and chips) to fried smelts, shrimp and scallops. Open year-round. More info: 516-432-0505, petersclamhouse.com

Point Lookout Clam Bar (99 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout): The view of Reynold's Channel would be reason enough to visit — the bonus is that at this fish market and clam bar, much of the seafood served comes from the owner's own fishing boats (the motto here is "from our ships to your lips.") The place is a well-known spot for scallops, steamers, flounder, tuna and lemon sole, as well as tacos and a heavily stocked raw bar. Seating is outdoors at umbrella-topped tables. Open year-round. More info: 516-897-4024, pointlookoutclambar.com

Popei’s Clam Bar (384 N. Wantagh Ave., Bethpage): Popei's has been shucking around for more than 30 years, sending out lots of seafood alongside their rota of Italian dishes. Littlenecks and oysters on the half shell, steamed littlenecks, shrimp cocktail, crab legs, several spins on baked clams and chowders are all staples. Seafood over pasta, from scungilli to clams, is also a specialty. Open year-round. More info: 516-822-9169, popeisbethpage.com

Prime: An American Kitchen and Bar (117 N. New York Ave., Huntington): Whether you’re sitting outside on the undulating harborside patio or in the airy dining room, eating at Prime is one of Long Island’s most opulent experiences. In 2018, Prime added a handsome oyster bar that shows off Blue Points and Kumamotos, Big Coves and Fanny Bays. Shrimp, crab and lobster cocktail are on the menu, too; for the ultimate indulgence, go for the "prime grand plateau," this restaurant’s decked out seafood tower. Open year-round. More info: 631-385-1515, huntington.restaurantprime.com

SUFFOLK

Catch Oyster Bar (63 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue): Subway tiles, exposed ductwork and a distressed sculpture of a mermaid adorn this cozy spot, run by a father and son, where you will likely sit on a bar stool (there are only three tables). Local oysters, as well as those from points north and west, are delivered daily and listed on a chalkboard; get them either on the half shell or cooked (grilled with Parmesan is especially tasty). Raw local littleneck clams, tuna nicoise salad and specials such as scallop ceviche all make appearances, and the oyster po'boy is not to be missed. Open year-round. More info: 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com

Clam Bar, Amagansett (2025 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett): This casual, roadside spot is known for its excellent (if pricey) lobster roll, as well as expertly steamed lobster, Montauk Pearl oysters on the half shell, New England-style clam chowder or spicy crab-and-corn chowder. Clam, of course, are served every which way, from steamed to fried to raw on the half shell. You may have to endure a wait — especially during summer lunchtime — but the spot has a relaxed vibe that makes hanging out here feel like a mini vacation. Open seasonally. More info: 631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com

Chowder Bar (123 Maple Ave., Bay Shore): A fixture since 1946, Chowder Bar is a clam shell away from Great South Bay. This used to be a wholesale fish operation, and raw local littlenecks aplenty are still served on half shell. Shrimp cocktail comes with a zingy house sauce. Open year-round. More info: 631-665-9859, thechowderbar.com

Kingston’s Clam Bar (130 Atlantic Ave., West Sayville): At this waterside clam shack, which shares a terminus with the West Sayville Boat Basin, a deck runs the length of the dining room and umbrella tables look out over bobbing boats. Start with a dozen littleneck clams or oysters on the half shell — or even tuna poke — then segue to the impressive lobster roll. Open seasonally. More info: 631-589-0888, kingstonsclam.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar (126 Main St. Sag Harbor): Sometimes it feels like every East End spot has a raw bar, but the one inside this atmospheric Sag Harbor bistro is particularly on point. Among the pickings are Montauk Pearl and Peeko oysters, top neck clams on the half shell and an ornate seafood tower complete with grilled crab and big-eye tuna tartare. Open year-round. More info: 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Salt & Barrel Oyster & Craft Cocktail Bar (61 W. Main St., Bay Shore): The focal point of this beautiful bar is ice piled high with East and West Coast oysters, shucked to order and served with an array of sauces. Cocktails are imaginative and highly finessed, and in summer, frosé pours freely to chase tuna tartare, crispy rock shrimp with gochujang aioli and baked clams. More info: 631-647-8818, saltandbarrel.com

Virgola Oysters & Italian Wine Bar (5 Village Green, Patchogue): Nestled in the New Village in Patchogue is this adorable, inviting wine bar which augments platters of salumi with an impressive raw bar, from oysters and littleneck clams to ceviche, salmon crudo and raw scallops with orange-infused olive oil. Can’t decide? Go for the grande seafood tower, stacked with two-dozen oysters, practically every raw bar item and black caviar to boot. More info: 631-714-5000, virgolausa.com