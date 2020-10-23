Real Food, Real People is serving java in real pumpkins.

For $12, customers can upgrade their usual pumpkin-flavored latte at the Huntington cafe for this Instagram-worthy creation: a concoction of espresso, milk and vanilla-pumpkin syrup poured into a frozen four-pound pumpkin that’s topped with whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon and decorated with cinnamon sticks.

Pumpkins are carved on-site three days a week -- a staff member's entire nine-hour shift is devoted to creating these seasonal "cups."

In addition to lattes, hot chocolates, mochaccinos and chai beverages can be served in pumpkins, too. All drinks are served chilled.

The creation, debuted three years ago with the opening of the health-conscious cafe, is available through Thanksgiving.

On the food front, you'll find bowls (cereal, oatmeal, açaí, fruit, grain and parfaits); eggs (served platted, as a sandwich, in a taco or a wrap); toast, from avocado to herbed ricotta and tomato confit; plus salads and wraps.

Wash it all down with a smoothie, juice or "shot" (ginger, turmeric, charcoal, apple cider vinegar or aloe).

Real Food, Real People is at 249 Main St. in Huntington. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 631-425-7325. rf-rp.com