Recipe: 'Kevin Can Wait' actor Chris Roach's mom's stuffed mushrooms

Lake Ronkonkoma native and "Kevin Can Wait" actor Chris Roach says he was kept out of the kitchen when he was younger, while his late mother Jeannie would cook Thanksgiving dinner. But the comedian lent his sister Kathleen a hand with recreating their mom's stuffed mushrooms live on Newsday's Facebook page.

Jeannie Roach's stuffed mushrooms:

Ingredients:

2 packages whole white mushrooms

2 cups bread crumbs, seasoned

1/2 cup Romano cheese

2 eggs

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 tsp dried parsley

1/8 tsp garlic powder

1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock

Directions:

1. Preheate the oven at 350 degrees.

2. Cut the stem off of the mushrooms and set aside.

3. Combine the salt, pepper, parsley, garlic powder, bread crumbs and Romano cheese.

4. Mix in 2 eggs and olive oil.

5. Spoon the mixture into the mushroom caps.

6. In a separate bowl, mix the chicken or vegetable stock and 1 tbsp of olive oil.

7. Pour half of the stock and olive oil into the bottom of a glass baking dish.

8. Place the mushrooms into the dish and drizzle the remainder of the stock and olive oil over the top.

9. Bake for 20 minutes uncovered, then broil 3 to 4 minutes until brown.