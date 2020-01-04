I don’t know about you, but my New Year’s resolution is to practice acceptance, withhold judgment, experience things not as I want them to be, but as they are. Which is a lucky thing for Red Lobster. The seafood chain has just begun serving a new cocktail, one that my former bilious self would have summarily dismissed with gleeful snark, laughed long and hard at — you get the idea.

Not gonna do that. Not anymore. From now on, when I happen upon something called — wait, let me find it — a Lobster Claw Bloody Mary, I will not wonder why anyone would want to have a lobster’s hand in their cocktail. And I will especially not wonder why anyone would want to find a Cheddar Bay biscuit floating next to that lobster hand, alongside a boiled shrimp, lime wedge and so on. As beloved as RL’s drop biscuits have become, as firmly anchored as they are in the contemporary zeitgeist, there’s precious little evidence that the world is clamoring to dunk them in bloody marys.

But perhaps we don’t know what we’re missing? (Note the nonjudgmental tone. Good, right?) The cocktail, or “drinkatizer” as Red Lobster has been unable to resist calling it, also features Tito’s vodka, chipotle seasoning on the rim, and a green olive wherever there’s still room. The drink is available through Feb. 2 at RL’s all over the Island, and I for one can’t wait to try it.

No, really. Because that’s the kind of guy I am. For now.

Red Lobster operates 7 restaurants on Long Island. For locations and hours, visit redlobster.com.