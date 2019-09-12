Red Lobster has brought modern, casual dining to life at its newest Long Island restaurant opening Thursday on the outskirts of Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. It takes over the spot that was Joe’s Crab Shack until summer 2017.

The new eatery is Long Island’s first Red Lobster to follow the new design, which includes a brighter, more airy space with lounge seating, a contemporary bar for 15 people, and alfresco dining in the restaurant's industrial-themed “patio room" with roll-up garage doors.

Customers can feast on Cheddar bay biscuits and seafood at more than 50 tables split between booths and tables with chairs in the main dining room and patio. The new look includes stretches of white subway tiles with lobster and crab decals and a white, blue, brown and red color scheme; on each table, diners will find a tabletop tablet meant for drink, appetizer and dessert recommendations; the option to purchase games for $1.99 and pay your bill is also offered via the tablet.

Starters range from $9.49 for mozzarella sticks to $16.99 for the seaside sampler; signature shellfish items start at $14.99 for shrimp linguine Alfredo to $36.79 for rock lobster tail; land and sea of the menu, from $14.79 for Cajun chicken linguine Alfredo to $38.49 for rock lobster and steak; and soups and salads, from $5.79 to $9.99.

Lunch is served daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; quick catches range from $8.99 for wood-grilled shrimp skewers or a soup, salad and biscuits combo, to $15.49 for petite chilled lobster-and-shrimp rolls with fries; classics start at $7.99 for Caesar salad to $12.99 for the sailor's platter.

Other Long Island Red Lobster restaurants are in Copiague, Carle Place, Hicksville, Valley Stream, Ronkonkoma and Stony Brook. Deer Park marks the seventh local location by the Darden partners, who also own Olive Garden, The Capital Grille, LongHorn Steakhouse and Seasons 52.

Red Lobster, which originated in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968, opened its first Long Island location in Stony Brook more than 40 years ago. It has more than 700 locations in the United States and Canada.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Red Lobster is at 1700 The Arches Circle at the corner of Arches Circle and Grand Boulevard near the south parking lot entrance. 631-925-3001. redlobster.com