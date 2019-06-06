TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's food critic Erica Marcus to answer your questions on Long Island's summer eats

The lobster roll at is a popular brunch

By Newsday.com Staff
Erica Marcus, reporter and critic, has been covering the Long Island dining scene for Newsday since 1998. She has written about the origins of Grandma pizza, the tragedy of flavored olive oil, the fallacy of the wild Atlantic salmon and many many reviews decrying the overuse of micro-greens. 

Click here to tune in today from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to ask Marcus all of your summer eats questions.

