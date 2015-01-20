TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Reminick

Relocated in Huntington: Osaka Japanese Restaurant

Osaka Japanese Restaurant has relocated to Wall Street

Osaka Japanese Restaurant has relocated to Wall Street in Huntington; January 2015 Photo Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick

A Huntington dining spot closed by fire has been reborn. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, whose Main Street digs were badly damaged, has relocated to a Wall Street address, a few doors from Starbucks.

The new place is basic yet tasteful in decor -- basically, a sushi bar and a few tables. On the menu: ikamaru (broiled squid with ponzu garlic sauce), eel cucumber roll ($7),  mango tuna roll ($13), chirashi ($18), sushi deluxe ($17), yaki udon with chicken ($14), chicken teriyaki  ($18) and pork tonkatsu ($18).

Osaka Japanese Restaurant is at 11 Wall St., Huntington, 631-673-7271.

