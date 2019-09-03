Remy's Italian Restaurant is a brand-new eatery in the Five Towns owned by a longtime local restaurateur.

The namesake Remy is Remy Kurtaj, who owned and operated Giardinetto restaurant on Doughty Boulevard in Inwood for 17 years. His new establishment succeeds Cucina di Vargas on Franklin Avenue.

"It took six months, from A to Z," to overhaul the spot, Kurtaj said. His goal is that it be similar to "an upscale Manhattan restaurant."

The menu at Remy's includes one of the owner's personal favorites, pan-seared branzino, as well as housemade pastas, and veal chops, either grilled, paillard, or alla Valdostana stuffed with prosciutto and Fontina cheese.

Appetizers include baked clams, crabcakes, fried calamari, eggplant rollatini, carpaccio of filet mignon, burrata with avocado and prosciutto on greens, and grilled portobello mushrooms.

Among the pastas are penne arrabbiata, spaghetti puttanesca, pappardelle with wild mushrooms and mascarpone cheese, and ravioli stuffed with either lobster or spinach. mozzarella, and ricotta.

Main dishes take in chicken scarpariello, chicken Parmigiana, grilled chicken paillard, veal pizzaiola, zuppa di pesce, red snapper with littleneck clams in light tomato broth, salmon in mustard-and-Champagne sauce, shrimp scampi-style with taglerini pasta, broiled pork chop with cherry peppers and balsamic vinegar glaze, grilled strip steak, roasted rack of New Zealand lamb, and a Black Angus hamburger with portobello mushroom, bacon, and cheese.

Prices generally are $8 to $15 for appetizers and salads; $16 to $20 for pastas; and $18 to $34 for main courses.

The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Remy's is open seven days, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Remy's Italian Restaurant is at 10 Franklin Ave., Hewlett, 516-758-7555.