Reopened: Red in Huntington

Red, the Huntington restaurant ruined in a fire in March 2014, has reopened.

Red combines Italian and New American fare. The current menu includes dishes such as striped bass with parsley pesto, surf-and-turf of dayboat sea scallops and braised Berkshire pork belly, Painted Hills strip steak with Gorgonzola demi-glace and duck-fat fries, shrimp curry, cavatelli Bolognese, and sauteed calamari with spicy tomato, black olive and caper sauce.

Red is part of the restaurant group that also includes Osteria da Nino and Sapsuckers in downtown Huntington; and Cafe Red in Kings Park.

Red, 417 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-673-0304.