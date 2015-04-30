Green Cactus Mexican Grill plus Cookin' on Broadway “Soup's on” plus Lily’s Bread Box add up to an unusual lineup of eateries in Greenlawn.

All three are under the banner of the Richardson family, which owns the Green Cactus Mexican Grill chain, with 11 restaurants on Long Island.

Here in Greenlawn, one doorway leads to two places. Sharing a counter (but each with its own register) are Green Cactus Mexican Grill, with a Tex-Mex menu and Cookin’ on Broadway “Soup’s On,” which offers 10 soups daily, as well as wraps and chopped salads. Soon, said co-owner Mary Jane Richardson, the place will also feature rotisserie chicken. Right now, no individually portioned item on the menu exceeds $8.

At Lily’s Bread Box, accessible via a separate entrance, no baking is done on premises. Instead, said Richardson, the place brings in bread from Arthur Avenue in the Bronx and gets pastries from a few French bakeries in Manhattan. The place also serves coffee and tea.

Cookin’ on Broadway “Soup’s On” and Green Cactus Mexican Grill are at 75 Broadway, Greenlawn, 631-651-5883. Lily’s Bread Box, at the same address, may be reached at 631-651-9555.