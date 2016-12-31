Still casting about for New Year’s Eve plans? These venues still had space at press time, but call first to make a reservation:

CHAMPAGNE BLOW-OUT

Madiran The Wine Bar is throwing a party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live music, passed hors d’oeuvres and a full-sized bottle of Herbert Beaufort Grand Cru NV Brut Carte d’Or Champagne for every guest, $150. Or, pay $75 and buy your own drinks (or cadge them from someone who has bought a whole bottle of Champagne).

209 Rte. 25A, East Setauket, 631-675-2778, madiranthewinebar.com

BEER BLOW-OUT

Make your way through the unparalleled selection of brews at The Black Sheep Ale House. The theme of the night is “Beers through the years” featuring 25 taps, one cask ale, and 75 to 100 bottles and cans, plus craft cocktails. Pay for what you drink and there will also be free light fare (cheese, fruit, etc.), free jukebox play from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and, at midnight, a free Champagne toast with hats and noisemakers. Beginning at 8 p.m., the first 25 guests will receive a free two-ounce pour of an extremely rare and limited 1995 Chimay Grande Réserve with the purchase of this year’s “vintage” on draft.

78 Second St., Mineola, 516-307-1280, blacksheepalehouse.com

HARBORSIDE DINNER AND DANCING

Huntington’s swanky waterfront restaurant, Prime: An American: An American Kitchen & Bar, will be serving a four-course fixed-priced dinner. Selections include thick-cut bacon au poivre with smoked apple chutney or pan-seared gnocchi; beef Wellington or steamed two-pound lobster, poached-pear financier or chocolate layer fudge cake. There will be a DJ and dancing and a Champagne toast at midnight. $150 (does not include drinks).

117 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com

GOLD COAST TASTING MENU

For early and not-too-late birds, consider Lola Restaurant. Great Neck’s cutting-edge Mediterranean jewel is serving a no-holds-barred chef’s tasting menu whose options include foie gras torchon, duck-confit croquette, scallop crudo, beet-cured Hamachi, Hudson Valley duck breast, grilled branzino with caramelized onion brûlée, chocolate cake with pistachio feuilletine and sea salt or vanilla-bean bombolini. The price is $65, drinks not included. Seatings are at 6 and 8 p.m.

113A Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, 516-466-5666, restaurantlola.com

SOUTH SHORE SMALL PLATES

Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails will be serving some of its most popular small plates starting at 9:30 p.m. including cacio e pepe rice balls, house-made ricotta crostini, chicken wings with sriracha powder and lime aioli, mini meatball Parm heros on house-made bread and carnitas tacos. Plus an open bar. Cost is $75.

3026 Merrick Rd., Wantagh, 516-654-9200, blackbirdli.com