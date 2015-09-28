TODAY'S PAPER
By JOAN REMINICK

Restaurants serving pretzel buns on Long Island

The Decadent Dog with cheese, red onion, and mustard on a pretzel bun, at Sapsuckers in Huntington. Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Wursts, dogs and burgers all gain extra cachet when served on pretzel rolls. What makes them so alluring is the contrast of the bun's crisp brown crust to its soft center. And then, there's that subtle sharpness of flavor that sets pretzels apart from other kinds of bread.

Want to get your hands on something tucked inside a pretzel bun? Start here.

YOUR MOTHER'S HOUSE KITCHEN & BAR2349 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park 516-493-9030.

The Honky Tonk burger -- topped with fried egg, bacon, Cheddar, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing -- is served on a pretzel bun at this big, busy sports bar and grill. $13.99

BLACK FOREST BREW HAUS2015 New Highway, Farmingdale 631-391-9500.

At this German-American pub, you might want to order, along with your brew, the Brat-n-Kraut featuring beer-cooked grilled bratwurst topped with braised sauerkraut on a pretzel roll. $10.

SAPSUCKERS HOPS & GRUB287 Main St., Huntington, 631-683-4945.

The all-beef, all-natural Decadent Dog featured at this popular tavern comes on a pretzel bun and has melted cheese, red onions and mustard on top. $13.

DAS BIERGARTEN1148 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-897-2437

To get the best of the wursts at this lively beer hall and restaurant, order a classic bratwurst sandwich on a pretzel bun, the plump grilled sausage topped with sauerkraut and served with spiced mustard.

By JOAN REMINICK

