Rice pudding bar Sweet ‘n’ Savory opens in Patchogue

The second Sweet 'n' Savory location has opened in Patchogue, where customers can order rice pudding, a savory or sweet crepe and more. Photo Credit: Sweet 'n' Savory

This month marks the opening of Sweet ‘n’ Savory creperie and rice pudding bar in Patchogue, the second spot from Ivan and Kimberly Albert, following the Port Jefferson location that opened in 2013.

The new location looks like a festive place to hang out, with oversized booths adorned in leopard print, chalkboard walls with pink accents and a display case filled with tempting toppings.

Rice pudding is destination-worthy, the base of which is a grandmother’s recipe. An order can be doctored with one to three add-ins like Thin Mints, coconut or “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

An 8-ounce, $5 portion comes with a single flavor, while the 32-ounce, $16 portion with three add-ins can feed a crew.

If it’s a meal you seek, breakfast, vegetarian and solely savory crepes are made to order with prosciutto, mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes. There’s also eggs made to order with spinach, tomatoes and feta ($8 to $11).

Crepes and waffles are also made in variations on sweetness, from Nutella and banana to cannoli cream and chocolate chips ($5.50 to $10.)

Sweet ‘n’ Savory of Patchogue can be found at 394 Sunrise Hwy.; 631-307-9222; sweetnsavorycreperie.com

By Melissa McCart melissa.mccart@newsday.com

