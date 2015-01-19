Things to DoFeedMe

Ristegio's, North Patchogue, to stage Wölffer Estate wine dinner

Chef Richard Lanza at work in the kitchen at Ristegio's...

Chef Richard Lanza at work in the kitchen at Ristegio's restaurant in North Patchogue on Saturday, May, 17, 2014. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Joan Reminick

Advance reservations are being taken for a four-course wine dinner at Ristegio’s in North Patchogue on Thursday, Jan. 29. The event, at $79 a person, includes pairings with wines from the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack.  

The meal starts at 7 p.m. Chef Richard Lanza's menu commences with a first course of sesame-crusted seared sea scallops, paired with a sauvignon blanc 2013, followed by balsamic glazed crispy pork belly and a perle chardonnay 2012. Next comes porcini-dusted Chilean sea bass, with a cabernet franc 2012, followed by roasted dry-aged prime sirloin of beef paired with a Grapes of Roth by Wölffer Estate merlot 2008. The meal concludes with dark chocolate torta and a Diosa late harvest 2012.

Ristegio’s is at 641 Medford Ave., North Patchogue, 631-731-3663, ristegios.com

 
Didn't find what you were looking for?
American FlagAmerican Flag

Newsday Logo

starstarPRESIDENTS' DAY SALEquarter for 5 months

Unlimited Digital Access

ACT NOW

Cancel anytime