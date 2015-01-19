Ristegio's, North Patchogue, to stage Wölffer Estate wine dinner

Advance reservations are being taken for a four-course wine dinner at Ristegio’s in North Patchogue on Thursday, Jan. 29. The event, at $79 a person, includes pairings with wines from the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack.

The meal starts at 7 p.m. Chef Richard Lanza's menu commences with a first course of sesame-crusted seared sea scallops, paired with a sauvignon blanc 2013, followed by balsamic glazed crispy pork belly and a perle chardonnay 2012. Next comes porcini-dusted Chilean sea bass, with a cabernet franc 2012, followed by roasted dry-aged prime sirloin of beef paired with a Grapes of Roth by Wölffer Estate merlot 2008. The meal concludes with dark chocolate torta and a Diosa late harvest 2012.

Ristegio’s is at 641 Medford Ave., North Patchogue, 631-731-3663, ristegios.com