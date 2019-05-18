TODAY'S PAPER
Roast Sandwich House opens third location, in Mineola

This Buffalo chicken sandwich is on the menu

This Buffalo chicken sandwich is on the menu at all three locations of Roast Sandwich House, in Melville, Hicksville and Mineola. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Roast Sandwich House is on a roll. The from-scratch deli opened its first location, in Melville, in 2010; a Hicksville store followed in 2016 and now a third Roast has opened in Mineola.

Paul Doyle, who, with Joe Cordaro, owns what now must be called a mini-chain, said that the menus at all three Roasts were “almost identical, but each one has a few specialties.” In Mineola, customers can get a turkey Cuban and a steak sandwich with chimichurri, avocado and Cheddar. “If they take off, we’ll put them on the other menus.”

Most of Roast’s sandwiches are based on house-roasted meats (as opposed to commercial cold cuts) and hover around $10. Some favorites include Buffalo chicken with shredded romaine and Gorgonzola on toasted ciabatta; angry turkey melt with avocado spread, Cajun bacon and chipotle mayo on griddled sourdough; and roast beef melt with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, horseradish and garlic butter on “everything” ciabatta. There are also salads, soups and wraps.

Roast Mineola takes over the corner spot that was, most recently, La Bottega and, before that, for a few months in 2016, the ill-fated Yatai Casual Asian.

Roast Sandwich House is at 100 Main St., Mineola, 516-747-0717; 1040 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-261-9376 and 827 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-629-4869, roastsandwichhouse.com. 

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

