Robke’s, the popular Northport Italian that had its liquor license suspended two weeks ago, toasted its return on Monday afternoon.

"I walked into work at noon," said Louis Selvaggio Jr., who owns the restaurant with his father, Louis Selvaggio, "and my dad had a big smile on his face and said, ‘you just missed the UPS guy.’" The UPS guy had delivered the license and, within minutes, it was bar business as usual.

Regular customer Joe D’Andria had just ordered an espresso when he heard the news. "Cancel my espresso," he told the bartender, "I’ll have my usual." That Stoli Orange and club soda was the first drink ordered. Selvaggio Jr., more commonly known as "Louie Sel," is planning his own Stoli Elit martini for a little later in the afternoon.

Robke’s, which does not take reservations, is known for its weekend crowds. On Jan. 23, a Saturday night, an inspector from the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) witnessed "flagrant violation of COVID-related regulations that have been in place for months" including tables spaced less than 6 feet apart, an area near the bar "packed" with patrons and food being served after the state-imposed 10 p.m. curfew. (Read more about the suspension here.)

Sel, who declined to specify how much it cost to settle the restaurant's tab with the SLA, didn’t dispute the charges. At the same time his lawyers started negotiating a fine with the SLA, he engaged the services of a licensed security company for Friday and Saturday nights. "They are going to spread people out who are waiting for takeout, make sure every person going to the restroom is wearing a mask, etc.," he said.

Robke’s will have four days to practice strict adherence to the rules before Friday night rolls around. "The weekend will be like the Beatles are in town," Sel predicted.