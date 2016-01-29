The Rolling Spring Roll, the sliver of a Vietnamese restaurant that opened in Farmingdale in 2013, has spawned a sibling in Syosset. The new restaurant, in the same Jericho Turnpike shopping center as Mara’s Homemade, has a much larger dining room — and a larger menu to match.

The original Rolling Spring Roll has a compact menu of four appetizers, four pho (noodle soups), five banh mi (sandwiches) and eight “hot bowls” of meat, fish or tofu over rice or noodles.

The new Syosset location serves the same bánh mì ($7 to $8) and pho ($9.50 to $13), expands on the appetizer ($5 to $8) and hot-bowl ($8.50 to $15) offerings, and adds a whole new category of five Vietnamese main dishes ($13 to $18) such as bo luc lac, “shaking” beef that is stir-fried with red onions; chạao tom, shrimp paste wrapped around sugar cane; banh xeo, a puffy rice crepe filled with pork, shrimp and vegetables; ca nuong, grilled whole fish.

Farmingdale’s Rolling Spring Roll is currently closed for renovation. Owner Joe Bui said that he hoped the work would be completed in February.

The Rolling Spring Roll is at 228 W. Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-677-9090 and 189 Main St., Farmingdale, 631-609-5182, therollingspringroll.com.