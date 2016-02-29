Banners posted at the Patchogue construction site of Rhum, Island Inspired Cuisine & Rum Bar, now say “Opening Soon.” It will be the third spot from David Hersh, owner of Rumba and Cowfish, both in Hampton Bays.

The space that used to be Lawan Authentic Thai at 13 E. Main St. is being converted from a modest one-story restaurant to a tri-level space with outdoor rooftop dining, the first restaurant to offer it in Patchogue, said Pamela Glazer, the Southampton-based architect leading the project. She also designed Hersh’s Cowfish restaurant.

If things go as planned, Rhum will open in time for the summer season. Delays have knocked the project more than a year behind schedule, Glazer said, due to right-of-way issues and the planning board process, along with the decision to excavate a basement for storage, and other challenges during construction.

Glazer said that the 120-seat restaurant will feature glass garage doors that will open to the sidewalk, where diners can sit at a table or at the main bar. Second-floor cutouts will offer the illusion of extra space in the upstairs dining room. The rooftop has a skylight in the floor that looks down to the ground-level bar.

The menu is not yet set.