By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Tres Carnes to open in Roosevelt Field

Soft white-corn tacos are served at Tres Carnes, which will open a new branch at the Roosevelt Field Mall. January 2015 Photo Credit: Tres Carnes

Tres Carnes, a modestly priced Tex-Mex restaurant, is slated to open in Roosevelt Field on Feb. 2.

It will be the latest addition to the Garden City mall's in-progress "dining district," which is expected to include 17 food spots. This also will be the first Tres Carnes outside Manhattan, where three are located.

Tres Carnes means "three meats." They're pork, beef and chicken, with specialties such as smoked pulled pork shoulder, smoked dry-rubbed beef brisket, and smoked and chopped chicken. Sides include street-cart corn, with lime mayo; chipotle-seasoned squash; and guacamole. All dishes are less than $10.

Tres Carnes at Roosevelt Field, 930 Old Country Rd., Suite FB01, Garden City. For additional information: trescarnes.com

 

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

