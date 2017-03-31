TODAY'S PAPER
Roots Bistro Gourmand in West Islip to close

Roots Bistro Gourmand in West Islip. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
After five years of challenging Long Islanders’ taste buds, Roots Bistro Gourmand is closing. The West Islip restaurant, which earned three stars from Newsday when it opened in 2012, will serve its last supper on Saturday, April 1.

The restaurant, which critic Peter M. Gianotti described as “a spirited laboratory for stirring food and drink, in a setting marked by reclaimed wood and blackboard whimsy,” was originally a collaboration between owners James Orlandi and Philippe Corbet, both of whom oversaw the kitchen. Corbet departed earlier this year (to be executive chef at Lulu Kitchen, a new Sag Harbor restaurant scheduled to open later this spring) and Orlandi brought in a new chef, Charles Paciuta.

Manager Paul Abatiello said that Orlandi was in talks with another restaurateur to take over the building and that some of the current team may stay on board under the new ownership. We’ll keep you posted.

If you can get there for dinner Friday or Saturday night, Roots will be offering a four-course tasting menu with beverage pairings for $50.

399 Montauk Hwy., West Islip, 631-587-2844, rootsbistrogourmand.com

